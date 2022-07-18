Dr. Scott Pfahler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pfahler, DO
Dr. Scott Pfahler, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dayton Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Inc.301 W 1st St Ste 3A, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 228-5015
National Retina Institute901 Dulaney Valley Rd Ste 200, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 282-2341Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pfahler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfahler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfahler has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfahler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.