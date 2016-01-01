Overview

Dr. Scott Pfeffer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Phila. Col. of Osteo. Med. - Hosp. and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Pfeffer works at Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.