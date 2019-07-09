Overview of Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Brentwood Medical Group in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.