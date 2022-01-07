Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Resurrection Health Care1431 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 633-5857
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I couldn't get an appointment right away, but it was worth the wait. Dr. Phillips spent more time with me during the appointment than any dermatologist I'd seen before. Thoroughly explained treatment options and what to expect going forward. Great bedside manner, friendly staff. Highly recommend.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053369967
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.