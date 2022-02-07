Overview of Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Phillips works at Alamo Brain and Spine in Fargo, ND with other offices in San Antonio, TX, Vernon, TX and Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.