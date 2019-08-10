Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-4000
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (800) 283-1056
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
He was excellent. He is very knowledgeable, professional and kind. The procedure was completed exactly as described and the recovery was uneventful. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a ENT services.
About Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992706428
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall MC/USAF
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Butler University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.