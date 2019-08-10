Overview of Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.