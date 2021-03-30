Dr. Scott Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pierce, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Pierce, MD
Dr. Scott Pierce, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center227 Falcon Dr Ste 103, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierce is a very intelligent doctor and he always makes the patient feel good you can actually leave his office laughing
About Dr. Scott Pierce, MD
- Hematology
- English
- Male
- 1376511444
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
