Dr. Scott Piette, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Piette, DO
Dr. Scott Piette, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Piette's Office Locations
The Glaucoma Institute at New Vision Eye Center1040 37th Pl Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A+
About Dr. Scott Piette, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861423899
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Philadelphia Wills Eye
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piette accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piette has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Piette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piette.
