Overview of Dr. Scott Pike, MD

Dr. Scott Pike, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Pike works at Urology of Indiana in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.