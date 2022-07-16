Overview

Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Pinchot works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.