Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinchot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Pinchot works at
Locations
-
1
Nch Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinchot?
I highly recommend Dr. Pinchot! He was kind, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. I knew I was in good hands for my surgery. He and his whole team made me feel very comfortable when I was in the hospital during the lockdown. Dr. Pinchot made me feel that I was a part of his family. His whole team including the receptionists, nurses, and medical team couldn't have been nicer!
About Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598713158
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hosp Clinics Authority
- University of Wisconsin
- Med Coll of WI
- Western Michigan University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinchot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinchot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinchot works at
Dr. Pinchot has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinchot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinchot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinchot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinchot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinchot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.