Overview

Dr. Scott Plaehn, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Plaehn works at Digestive Health Institute in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Eaton Rapids, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.