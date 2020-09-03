Dr. Scott Plaehn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Plaehn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Plaehn, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Plaehn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Gastroenterology Inst1650 RAMBLEWOOD DR, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-1410
-
2
Eaton Rapids Medical Center1500 S Main St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 Directions (517) 332-1200Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Pharmacy Plus #32909 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 332-1200
-
4
Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association1215 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 332-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plaehn?
Dr. Plaehn is a fabulous doctor who has been doing my colonoscopies every three years for many YEARS!! He is personable, highly intelligent, and very funny! If you really want to impress him, be sure to wear U of M clothing, U of M mask, and say “GO BLUE!”. I even had a U of M tattoo put on my lower, lower, lower back just for a surprise for him six years ago. He was impressed!
About Dr. Scott Plaehn, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750339073
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plaehn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plaehn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plaehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plaehn works at
Dr. Plaehn has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plaehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.