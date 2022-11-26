Dr. Scott Podnos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podnos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Podnos, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Podnos, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Podnos works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 453-2966
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 500, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 440-0117Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach2620 S Seacrest Blvd Ste B, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Islamorada82245 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036 Directions (786) 434-5951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Port St. Lucie11474 SW Village Pkwy, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 251-2999
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Sebastian484 US Highway 1 Ste C, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 348-2193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 3755 7th Terrace3755 7th Ter Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 348-2192Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Weston2229 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 210, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 408-8870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Caring. Explaining the procedure. Friendly staff,on time, highly recommended
About Dr. Scott Podnos, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053421446
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podnos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Podnos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Podnos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podnos has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podnos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Podnos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podnos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podnos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podnos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.