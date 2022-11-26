Overview

Dr. Scott Podnos, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Podnos works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, Islamorada, FL, Port St Lucie, FL, Sebastian, FL, Vero Beach, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

