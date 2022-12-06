Overview

Dr. Scott Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Pollack works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.