Dr. Scott Pollak, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Pollak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Pardee Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Murmur and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5979 Vineland Rd Ste 114, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 237-0907
-
2
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-7151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1745 N Mills Ave Ste 150, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 841-7151
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Her has cared for my wire for 5 years very polite and thorough
About Dr. Scott Pollak, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629062245
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Murmur and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollak speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.