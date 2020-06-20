Dr. Scott Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Powell, MD
Dr. Scott Powell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
1
Select Physicians Alliance5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 686-9117Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
South Tampa3006 W AZEELE ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 723-4685
3
Brandon1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8198Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Powell, Jasmin and staff are amazing!! Knowledgeable, friendly, efficient. Dr. Explains everything step by step. Very accommodating to your needs. I've been to this office 5 times. Every visit was amazing. Love this office!!??
About Dr. Scott Powell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1447266820
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Powell speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
