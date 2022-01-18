See All Urologists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Scott Press, MD

Urology
2.5 (31)
Riverhead, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Press, MD

Dr. Scott Press, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Press works at Scott M Press MD in Riverhead, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Port Jefferson, NY and Greenport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Press' Office Locations

    Scott M Press MD
    792 Harrison Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 (631) 591-3120
    Setauket Office
    226 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 (631) 591-3120
    635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 106, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 (631) 675-2810
    Scott Press MD
    300 Atlantic Ave, Greenport, NY 11944 (631) 477-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 18, 2022
    He's the very best Dr I have! I wish I could see him for all my medical needs. His staff is also very courteous and helpful.
    VJ Spampinato — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Press, MD

    • Urology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609877588
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Press has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Press has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

