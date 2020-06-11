See All Podiatrists in Prescott Valley, AZ
Dr. Scott Price, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Prescott Valley, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Price, DPM

Dr. Scott Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. 

Dr. Price works at Premier Foot & Ankle in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Price's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Foot & Ankle
    3149 N WINDSONG DR, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 772-5916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jydi — Jun 11, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Price, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1417067455
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Price, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Premier Foot & Ankle in Prescott Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

