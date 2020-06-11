Overview of Dr. Scott Price, DPM

Dr. Scott Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ.



Dr. Price works at Premier Foot & Ankle in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.