Dr. Scott Primack, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.4 (32)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Primack, DO

Dr. Scott Primack, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Primack works at Colorado Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Primack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 250, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Primack, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386609428
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Primack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Primack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Primack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Primack works at Colorado Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Primack’s profile.

    Dr. Primack has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Primack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Primack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

