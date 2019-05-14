Dr. Scott Propeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Propeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Propeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Propeck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Propeck works at
Locations
West Glen GI Consultants7230 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 962-2122
Associates in Family Medicine P.A.8940 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 962-2122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1288 Eisenhower Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 962-2122
Westglen Gastrointestinal Consultants16663 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 631-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a satisfied patient for 10 years.
About Dr. Scott Propeck, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255342598
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Propeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Propeck accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Propeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Propeck works at
Dr. Propeck has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Propeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Propeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Propeck.
