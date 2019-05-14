Overview

Dr. Scott Propeck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Propeck works at West Glen GI Consultants in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Leavenworth, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.