Dr. Scott Raffa, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Raffa, MD

Dr. Scott Raffa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine, Master Of Arts, Medical Sciences|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Raffa works at Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Mangonia Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raffa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute
    Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 29, 2022
The service Dr.Raffa has provided since my first visit to the office has been nothing but amazing. He is very thorough and explain everything with very real life scenarios. He treats you as his own family and roots for you at every part of the process. Amazing surgeon over all
Agustina latrechiana — Jul 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Scott Raffa, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770872467
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Jackson Health System|Minimally Invasive and Complex Spine Fellowship
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida Neurosurgery
Residency
Internship
  • University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery
Internship
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine, Master Of Arts, Medical Sciences|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Raffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raffa works at Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Mangonia Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Raffa’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

