Dr. Scott Raffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Raffa, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Raffa, MD
Dr. Scott Raffa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine, Master Of Arts, Medical Sciences|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Raffa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raffa's Office Locations
-
1
Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 844-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raffa?
The service Dr.Raffa has provided since my first visit to the office has been nothing but amazing. He is very thorough and explain everything with very real life scenarios. He treats you as his own family and roots for you at every part of the process. Amazing surgeon over all
About Dr. Scott Raffa, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770872467
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System|Minimally Invasive and Complex Spine Fellowship
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida Neurosurgery
- University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery
- Boston University School Of Medicine, Master Of Arts, Medical Sciences|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffa works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.