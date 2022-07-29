Overview of Dr. Scott Raffa, MD

Dr. Scott Raffa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine, Master Of Arts, Medical Sciences|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Raffa works at Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Mangonia Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

