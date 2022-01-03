Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD
Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Rahimi works at
Dr. Rahimi's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahimi?
Met with Dr. Rahimi on 12/16/2021 for a follow up opinion on a recommended ACDF surgery recommendation from Midland Orthopedic & Neurosurgery. I found Dr. Rahimi very professional, knowledgable, and concerning. He provided me with thorough explanations and recommendations. Since in my 74 years of never being cut on, my concerns still exits and will seek one more opinion. Dr. Rahimi and his entire staff treated me with respect and kindness. Not like many other Doctors. Thanks!
About Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1093939118
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahimi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rahimi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimi works at
Dr. Rahimi has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.