Overview of Dr. Scott Rainey, DO

Dr. Scott Rainey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS HEALING ARTS INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rainey works at TRI RIVERS SURGICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Butler, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.