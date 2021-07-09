Dr. Scott Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Rand, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota|University of South Dakota School of Medicine & Health Science-Vermillion and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Rand works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0902
Houston Methodist9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 737-0999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor my family has ever had. Broad knowledge, caring and available. I recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Scott Rand, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1316946452
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota|University of South Dakota School of Medicine & Health Science-Vermillion
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
