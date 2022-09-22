See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Freeport, NY
Dr. Scott Rankin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (28)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Rankin, MD

Dr. Scott Rankin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Rankin works at Scott V. Rankin M.d. PC in Freeport, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rankin's Office Locations

    Scott V. Rankin M.d. PC
    276 Moore Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 378-0630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Close Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    He’s very caring and really listens to your problem. Also, the women at the front desk, Tina is great.
    Jeanne Torma — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Rankin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740208933
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
