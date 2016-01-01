Overview

Dr. Scott Ravis, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Ravis works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.