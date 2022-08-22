Overview

Dr. Scott Rawson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rawson works at Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.