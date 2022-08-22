See All Cardiologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Scott Rawson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Rawson, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Rawson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rawson works at Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 335, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-2859
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rawson?

    Aug 22, 2022
    He never makes you feel rushed for time. He listens to you carefully, without interruption, and addresses your concerns. He never dismisses anything that.
    — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Rawson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Rawson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rawson to family and friends

    Dr. Rawson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rawson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Rawson, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Rawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548482466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Rawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rawson works at Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Rawson’s profile.

    Dr. Rawson has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Rawson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.