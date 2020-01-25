Dr. Scott Redrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Redrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Redrick, MD
Dr. Scott Redrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Redrick works at
Dr. Redrick's Office Locations
-
1
Suncoast Obstetrics and Gynecology PA582 Se 7th Ave, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 564-8245
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redrick?
Took my 18 yr old daughter for her first pap. Was told when he opened the door that I , her mother,had to get out. And the look in his eye? Afterwards, when my daughter came out and we walked outside, she was crying and said that the Dr. was rough and fast and hurt her. I am soooo beyond pissed right now and it won’t stop with this review! I can tell you that! Her first visit was scary enough and you made it worse! Other than the doctor himself, the staff was very sweet. But I wonder, with the look I saw in his eye, what they put up with? Or was he just having a bad day? When I tell you that every patient came out within 5 minutes too? What are we herding cattle here? And the patients came out with their significant other also. Why was I, as her mother, told to GET OUT. Oooooh I’m beyond upset. Can you tell?
About Dr. Scott Redrick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346273828
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redrick works at
Dr. Redrick has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.