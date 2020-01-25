See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Crystal River, FL
Dr. Scott Redrick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Redrick, MD

Dr. Scott Redrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.

Dr. Redrick works at Suncoast Ob/Gyn in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Redrick's Office Locations

    Suncoast Obstetrics and Gynecology PA
    582 Se 7th Ave, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 564-8245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Colposcopy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Colposcopy

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Took my 18 yr old daughter for her first pap. Was told when he opened the door that I , her mother,had to get out. And the look in his eye? Afterwards, when my daughter came out and we walked outside, she was crying and said that the Dr. was rough and fast and hurt her. I am soooo beyond pissed right now and it won’t stop with this review! I can tell you that! Her first visit was scary enough and you made it worse! Other than the doctor himself, the staff was very sweet. But I wonder, with the look I saw in his eye, what they put up with? Or was he just having a bad day? When I tell you that every patient came out within 5 minutes too? What are we herding cattle here? And the patients came out with their significant other also. Why was I, as her mother, told to GET OUT. Oooooh I’m beyond upset. Can you tell?
    Jan 25, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Redrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Redrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redrick works at Suncoast Ob/Gyn in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Redrick’s profile.

    Dr. Redrick has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.