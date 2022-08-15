See All Plastic Surgeons in Owasso, OK
Dr. Scott Reeder, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Reeder, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Owasso, OK
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Reeder, DO

Dr. Scott Reeder, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Parker, Co and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Reeder works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
Dr. Brenda Schiesel, DO
4.6 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Reeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 220, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 376-8830
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bailey Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Rhinoseptoplasty
Bedsores
Dentofacial Anomalies
Rhinoseptoplasty
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reeder?

    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr Reeder is professional and gives detailed information. He answered my questions and showed compassion. His staff is caring and friendly. I recommend Dr Reeder.
    Mdooley — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Reeder, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Reeder, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reeder to family and friends

    Dr. Reeder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reeder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Reeder, DO.

    About Dr. Scott Reeder, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972817054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center,Tulsa, Ok
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Tulsa, OK
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rocky Vista University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Parker, Co
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University College Of Life Sciences, Provo, Ut
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Reeder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Reeder, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.