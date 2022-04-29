Dr. Scott Rees, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rees, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Rees, DO
Dr. Scott Rees, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rees' Office Locations
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 254-5929
Valley Women's Health - Orem700 W 800 N Ste 200, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable and genuinely a caring person. I felt comfortable and at ease with him. He turned my breeched baby and helped me remain calm through the whole thing!
About Dr. Scott Rees, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952427031
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rees.
