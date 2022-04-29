Overview of Dr. Scott Rees, DO

Dr. Scott Rees, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rees works at Valley Women's Health - Provo in Provo, UT with other offices in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.