Dr. Scott Reis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Reis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Reis, MD
Dr. Scott Reis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Reis works at
Dr. Reis' Office Locations
-
1
Houston Plastic Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 565-3507Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reis?
Dr. Reis and his staff have given exceptional care throughout my experience. They took extra time to answer questions, talk through my procedure, and make sure I was able to have any concerns addressed in between appointments. So far, my results are better than I could have anticipated. This is something I have wanted since I was a teenager, and it's definitely been life-changing.
About Dr. Scott Reis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699092965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reis works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.