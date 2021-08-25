Dr. Scott Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Richardson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Disease Associates of York Country170 Amendment Ave Bldg 1, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-7607
Digestive Disease Associates - Fort Mill1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 324-7607
York County Endoscopy164 Glenwood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 325-9010
Digestive Disease Associates170 Bailey Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 325-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richardson goes above and beyond for his patients. I can’t recommend him highly enough. 10 stars!
About Dr. Scott Richardson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
