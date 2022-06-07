Overview of Dr. Scott Rickert, MD

Dr. Scott Rickert, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rickert works at NYU Pediatric Otolaryngology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.