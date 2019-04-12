Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM
Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rickoff works at
Dr. Rickoff's Office Locations
-
1
Drs. Rickoff and Rickoff2110 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 433-5488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rickoff?
Friendly, helpful and fun staff. Flexible scheduling. Dr. Rickoff is professional, informative, and very kind in his care. X-rays, if needed, can all be done in office. I have and will continue to recommend him
About Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588665830
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rickoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickoff works at
Dr. Rickoff has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.