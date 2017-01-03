Dr. Scott Riddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Riddell, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Riddell, MD
Dr. Scott Riddell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Riddell's Office Locations
Stephanie Bergstein MD LLC12065 Old Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-5351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riddell is perfect for our family because he is very compassionate, approachable and down-to-earth. As first time parents, he makes us feel at ease and confident in our decisions--whatever they might be. He is very supportive and a good listener. If you're looking for a laid back pediatrician, I reccomend Dr. Riddell 100%. But if you want someone who tells you what to do or has a view that there is a single right way to go about things, you might be a better fit with someone else.
About Dr. Scott Riddell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.