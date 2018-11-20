Overview

Dr. Scott Rinesmith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rinesmith works at Endoscopy Center of West Central Ohio LLC in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.