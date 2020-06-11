See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newark, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Roberts, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Newark, DE
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Roberts, MD

Dr. Scott Roberts, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Christiana Spine Center in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christiana Spine PA
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3302, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4144
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2020
    Dr. Scott Roberts administered epidural spinal injections (2) and gave me a follow-up consult for surgery. I would recommend him to anybody/everybody who has back problems. He's very thorough and smart and I appreciate having a younger doctor with good sight and a sharp mind to help in the most difficult scenario of my life. Thank you Dr. Roberts!
    Michael A Phillips — Jun 11, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457480535
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
