Overview

Dr. Scott Roos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Roos works at BJC Medical Group at Lake St. Louis in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.