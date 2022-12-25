See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Scott Roseff, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (205)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Roseff works at Nourishing Women, Pembroke PInes,Fl & South Miami, Fl in South Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 667-5600
    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 275, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 549-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Quality Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 25, 2022
    There are no words in order to describe Dr. Roseff and what a blessing he has been in our life. Being a health care worker myself I have never met such a caring and knowledgeable individual who genuinely cares about his patients. I wish I would have seen him sooner and we may have already had our family but he gave us the gift of our baby which we are now 28 weeks pregnant. A miracle worker is an understatement. He will explain every detail to you and your partner and is true to his motto. “Do it once, do it right”. Thank you Dr. Roseff for everything you have done and given us this far. I would do this and pay all the money in the world over and over again. Thank you for our soon to be miracle.
    About Dr. Scott Roseff, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396715272
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    • STAMFORD HOSPITAL
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    • U Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roseff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
