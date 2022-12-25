Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Roseff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (239) 667-5600
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 275, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 549-9010
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
There are no words in order to describe Dr. Roseff and what a blessing he has been in our life. Being a health care worker myself I have never met such a caring and knowledgeable individual who genuinely cares about his patients. I wish I would have seen him sooner and we may have already had our family but he gave us the gift of our baby which we are now 28 weeks pregnant. A miracle worker is an understatement. He will explain every detail to you and your partner and is true to his motto. “Do it once, do it right”. Thank you Dr. Roseff for everything you have done and given us this far. I would do this and pay all the money in the world over and over again. Thank you for our soon to be miracle.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396715272
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
Dr. Roseff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roseff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roseff works at
Dr. Roseff speaks Spanish.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.