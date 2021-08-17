Dr. Scott Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Easton Family Dental2031 Hay Ter, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 252-8291
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
A few years ago I decided to go to a new urologist who was closer than the 45 min. drive I had to see Dr. Rosen. I had been seeing Dr. Rosen for several years but their were some geologists 10 min. from my house so I thought I would try one. I learned after a few visits to the new Dr. I made a mistake. I was having side effects from BPH that were not getting resolved. So, I made my appointment to see Dr. Rosen again and after a few tests and a modification to the prescription dosage he solved my problem. Dr. Rosen's interest and care for his patients is exemplorary. I will not make the mistake again of trading a quick drive for high quality care from a Doctor who is top notch. Thank you Dr. Rosen.
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013966514
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
