Dr. Scott Rosen, MD
Dr. Scott Rosen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Affiliated Vascular Laboratories31 River Rd Ste 4, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (848) 288-9570
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Dr. Rosen is an excellent surgeon.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1265407514
- U Tx Sw Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
