Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Scott Rosenthal

Pain Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Rosenthal

Dr. Scott Rosenthal is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Pinnacle Pain Management in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA and Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Pain LLC
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 338-1811
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Pain Management Physicians
    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 202, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6226
  3. 3
    Ridgewood Orthopedic Specialist
    2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6226
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr R is a great doc I was in pain and took my anger out on the staff for which I was wrong when it was KEYSTONE 65 HMO who play God with patients lives they are the who,s who don,t care
    Damon Fisher — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Rosenthal

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861494023
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Del Vly Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Rosenthal is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

