Dr. Scott Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Dermatology4085 Tamiami Trl N Ste B203, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 261-3082
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Dr. Ross provided above and beyond excellent care for my wife’s lip cancer. He preformed many Mohs surgergical procedures to maintain the profile and anatomy of the lower lip to finally remove the squamous cell carcinoma totally. He coordinated the wound closure with a plastic surgeon and after healing, it appears she never had anything done.
About Dr. Scott Ross, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205829447
Education & Certifications
- U PR
- Norwalk Hosp
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- SUNY Binghamton
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.