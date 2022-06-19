Overview

Dr. Scott Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at English Dermatology Desert Ridge in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.