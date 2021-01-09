See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Colorado Spgs, CO
Dr. Scott Ross, DO

Pain Medicine
3.4 (108)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Ross, DO

Dr. Scott Ross, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Ross works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Spgs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Neurological Associates
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Spgs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (41)
    About Dr. Scott Ross, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972602944
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital - Charleston
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Ross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Spgs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    Dr. Ross has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

