Dr. Scott Ross, DO
Dr. Scott Ross, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs Neurological Associates2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Spgs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
I was Dr. Ross's patient for over three years and have nothing but positive comments about Dr. Ross's professionalism, bedside manner, and technique.
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972602944
- Mayo Clinic
- Naval Hospital - Charleston
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
