Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Elizabethtown, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM

Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from Kent State University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Rotterman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rotterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry
    551 Westport Rd Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 08, 2022
    I went to see him after injuring my foot, he went on to diagnose me with neuropathy & treat me multiple times, for multiple ailments with my feet. He was always friendly, concerned & always spoke to me in a matter of fact manner (which I greatly appreciated). In short his I was able to regain my active lifestyle again & would recommend him to anyone needing foot & ankle care.
    Barry — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851731194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kent State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Rotterman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotterman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Rotterman’s profile.

    Dr. Rotterman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

