Dr. Scott Rowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Rowley, MD
Dr. Scott Rowley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rowley works at
Dr. Rowley's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am scheduled for a Bone Marrow Transplant with Dr. Rowley in about a week and a half. Thus far, he has been so very helpful and informative...in my oppinion, he is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Scott Rowley, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowley works at
Dr. Rowley has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Leukemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowley speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowley.
