Dr. Scott Runyon, MD
Dr. Scott Runyon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Duke Endocrinology of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5367
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Dr. Runyon is awesome. He has been my pain Dr forever. I wouldn’t have any other pain doctor. He is very attentive to your needs. He is friendly, kind, and listens. He will always help you if you are in pain. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help managing there pain.
About Dr. Scott Runyon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Runyon has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyon.
