Dr. Scott Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Russo, MD
Dr. Scott Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
1
Spectrum Health Center for Acute Rehabilitation1840 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 267-3823
2
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
3
Specialty Clinic300 Lafayette Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Answered my questions completely and gave me tips for better health.
About Dr. Scott Russo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Surgery
- Blodgett Memorial Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
