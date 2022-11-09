See All Urologists in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD

Urology
3.0 (31)
Map Pin Small Elkhart, IN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD

Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rutchik works at Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Goshen Health.

Dr. Rutchik's Office Locations

    Elkhart Clinic
    303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 296-3200
    Elkhart Clinic LLC
    410 Park Pl Ste B, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 296-3303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I was worried going from kaiser to here at first because it’s a smaller office obviously ?? but he and his assistants did a great job and. I left very much fulfilled with an optimistic vision of future visits and better care. Thank you
    Curtis Michael Wooton — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD

    • Urology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952356503
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Wes Res U Hosps
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Northwestern University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutchik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutchik has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutchik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutchik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.