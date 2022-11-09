Overview of Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD

Dr. Scott Rutchik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rutchik works at Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.