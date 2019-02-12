Overview of Dr. Scott Sagett, MD

Dr. Scott Sagett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush University.



Dr. Sagett works at West County Ophthalmology in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.